Alberto, prior to the meeting with Biden: “I think it could be a very good opportunity for Argentina”

President Alberto Fernández will hold a bilateral meeting today “with an open agenda” with his US counterpart, Joseph Biden, in which the negative economic effects generated by the drought in the country will be discussed and issues of bilateral interest such as climate change, technology, inclusion, democracy and human rights.

The meeting will take place at 3:45 p.m. Argentine time in the Oval Room of the White House, under the 1+1 system, that is, only with the presence of both leaders, and then a statement will be made to the press. Subsequently, the members of the rest of the delegations from both countries will meet.

“I think it could be a very good opportunity for Argentina, where we have many things to resolve and where the United States has always been accompanying us up to now in international credit organizations,” declared the head of state in reference to today’s meeting.

In addition, he assured that “I think that with Biden we are going to have a very good opportunity to talk about the whole situation that includes the end of the pandemic, the unfinished war between Russia and Ukraine and the international financial situation that has been unleashed since the fall of the Silicon Valley Bank and the union of Swiss banks that nobody knows very well how it will continue”.

The Ministers of Economy, Sergio Massa, and Security, Aníbal Fernández, who traveled directly to Washington, will also be present for Argentina. Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello, the spokesperson for the Presidency, Gabriela Cerruti, the heads of the Foreign Ministry Cabinet, Luciana Tito, and of the Economy, Leonardo Madcur, and the Argentine ambassador to the United States, Jorge Argüello.

The US entourage will be made up of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere Brian Nichols, Special Advisor for Latin America, Juan González, the person in charge of Argentina and the Southern Cone, Lorenzo Harris, and the United States ambassador to Argentina, Marc Stanley. “They are the most important officials of the United States Government, so we are very satisfied,” they highlighted yesterday in the Argentine delegation.