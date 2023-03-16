Alejandra Baigorria reaffirms her love for Said Palao after ampay and justifies it: “We were distanced”

BRINGS A FACE FOR HIS RELATIONSHIP. On TikTok, Alejandra Baigorria confirmed that he continues his relationship with Said Palaodespite the fact that a few days ago the reality boy was supported by Magaly Medina’s cameras in flirting and affection with an unknown young woman, while his blonde lover was on a trip.

The model recorded a video with Said where they are shown dancing very romantically, a clip that was shared by Instarándula. “After the scandal and taking advantage of the fact that the entertainment programs are on vacation, Ale Baigorria shouts out his love for Said with a song by Ezio Oliva” Samuel Suárez wrote in his stories.

He also shared the comment he received Ale Baigorria in his publication, where a fan asks the reality boy to value his girlfriend. “Said, you have pure gold by your side, appreciate it please, successes”, Her follower told her in a message that caused the immediate reaction of the Gamarra businesswoman.

“Nice comment, but no one knows what he and I were going through at those times, be careful, it’s not justification, but we all went through moments of distancing!!!” , clarified Alejandra in the TikTok post. “With this comment, Alejandra hints that she was ‘distanced’ from Said on the day of the ampay, thus justifying her criticized action with her young lady while she was traveling,” commented the popular Samu.

THEY CRITICIZE ALE BAIGORRIA FOR JUSTIFYING SAID PALAO

In addition, the creator of Instarándula shared the message of one of his followers, where he regrets that Alejandra Baigorria try to justify the behavior of Said Palao. “How can you justify, I tell you Samu that recently I also distanced myself from my husband and he left home, the days went by and I saw him with another woman, hugging, and that’s why I finally broke up, because a person really loves you like that they are distanced, it deserves all the respect and if there is not it is because it is not sincere love”, said the ‘ratuja’.

Samuel Suárez considered this comment as one of the best he has had today. “There is no justification for disrespect. And it’s the best thing you’ve been able to do, ratuja, who really loves you doesn’t take advantage of the ‘distances’ to do their own thing and it’s good that you gave yourself your place. If she did it to you once, she would always do it ”, narrowed the entertainment journalist.

Ale Baigorria assured that no one knows what moments she and Said Palao were going through when they supported him very affectionately with a young woman.

ALE BAIGORRIA EXPLODES AGAINST EEG

The competition of This is war came to an end this Wednesday, December 21, and the ‘warriors’ established themselves as season winners, something that Alejandra Baigorria considered unfair, arguing favoritism on the part of the production of the popular reality show on América Televisión.

Through her Instagram stories, the blonde said goodbye to all the followers of the program with a heartfelt message, in which she highlighted the injustices she allegedly witnessed. “Goodbye, with all the pain in my heart I say goodbye to you!!! Wearing this shirt is fighting, crying, going against all injustices… IT HURTS AND IT HURTS A LOT!!! Bye bye my dear team!!! Excuse me for not being able to fight anymore, I tried… but the results will always be the same!!! I loved themor ”, wrote the businesswoman from Gamarra.

Likewise, he sent a new message accusing his colleagues of ‘hypocrites’. “And what a shame it is to leave knowing that colleagues say and talk about things behind the scenes!!! Maybe if I’m screwed because I fight for my team but if there’s something I can’t tolerate and I feel sorry for, it’s hypocrisy!!! If there is something they want to tell me, they say it to my face!!! For being real, for not being a character and saying what I think live, well yes, that’s me, I don’t have masks!!! And I’m not a hypocrite!!! What a pity for you”added Ale Baigorria.

Where did Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao meet?

Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao met in 2014, when the reality boy entered “Combate in your neighborhood”. However, in those years the blonde was in a relationship with Mario Hart.

Said Palao himself confessed that when he met Ale Baigorria he was impressed with her beauty and began to hang out with her.

