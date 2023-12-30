Alexander Payne film tackles grungy professor drama in the ’70s

MADRID.- In January it hits theaters Those who stay, Alexander Payne’s new film. The filmmaker responsible for such acclaimed titles as Sideways, The Descendants o Nebraska returns to the big screen with a dramatic comedy set in the 70s starring a very grumpy but charming teacher, played by Paul Giamatti.

A film that, after passing through the Telluride, Toronto and London festivals, already has three Golden Globe nominations (Best Comedy or Musical Film, Best Supporting Role for Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for Giamatti himself).

In a sequence that lasts just one minute, Giamatti’s character shows all his genius after having some problems with the waitress at a restaurant when ordering dessert. “For God’s sake! But what kind of fascist slum have they set up here?” he expresses indignantly.

Paul Hunham in the film

The film follows the footsteps of Paul Hunham, a cantankerous professor (Paul Giamatti) at a prestigious American school who is forced to stay on campus during the Christmas holidays to look after a handful of students who have nowhere else to go.

And against all odds, living together will lead him to forge an unusual bond with one of them, an intelligent and problematic boy with his own traumas (Dominic Sessa, making his debut on the big screen), and with the school’s head chef, who just lost a son in Vietnam (Da’Vine Joy Randolph).

David Hemingson, screenwriter of series such as Dame un respiro, Whiskey Cavalier o Kitchen Confidential signs the script for this film that has music by Mark Orton, who already collaborated with Payne in Nebraska y fotografa de Eigil Bryld (Hidden in Bruges, No bad vibes).

FUENTE: Europa Press