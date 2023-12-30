Picasso Celebration reports more than three million visits in the world

MADRID.- The Picasso Celebration 1973-2023 It has registered more than three million visitors in the 46 national and international exhibitions that take place, according to data from the Spanish Ministry of Culture.

The initiative, promoted by the Governments of Spain and France, pays tribute to the artist on the 50th anniversary of his death. The program, whose official opening took place in September 2022 with an event chaired by the King and Queen at the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofa in Madrid, started in June 2022 with Picasso – El Greco and the Kunstmuseum Basel.

17 exhibitions in Spain and 49 parallel activities

Since that date, 17 exhibitions and 49 parallel activities have been opened in Spain, which have managed to attract more than one and a half million visitors. Throughout the commemoration, lesser-known aspects of Picasso’s work have been explored, such as his role as a sculptor with projects at the Mapfre Foundation and his work with Julio González or that of the Picasso Museum in Malaga.

In addition to the exhibitions held around the figure of the artist, the museums and institutions of Spain have also organized multiple and varied activities, from music theater cycles to shows, through forums, days of reflection and conferences that have tried to deepen a little more in the figure of the artist.

Celebracin Picasso-europa press.jpg The director of the Reina Sofa, Manuel Segade (center), offers a press conference during the presentation of the exhibition Picasso 1906. The great transformation. Europa Press/Fernando Sanchez

Likewise, the Picasso Celebration It goes beyond the Spanish borders. During this year of Picasso Celebration 1973-2023the public has had the opportunity to delve deeper into the artist’s career in 29 other exhibitions in Europe and the United States, which have captivated nearly a million and a half visitors, where the largest number of exhibitions has been recorded, behind Spain and France.

The Picasso Celebration contain

Although 2023 ends soon, the Picasso Celebration 1973-2023 continues with seven projects open to the public. Thus, you can visit Picasso. Sin Ttulo at La Casa Encendida, in Madrid, until early January 2024; Picasso sculptor. Matter and body from the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao and Picasso. The sacred and the profane of the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum, in Madrid, which will remain open until January 2024.

You can also go to Mir-Picassoa joint action by the Picasso Museum Barcelona and the Joan Mir Foundation, which is open until February 2024, along with other exhibitions such as Picasso on the retina; Portraits of Catalan artists in the Palau Foundation, in Caldes d’Estrac, and Diego Velzquez invites Pablo Picasso… Carmen Calvo, at Casa de Velzquezin Madrid; Picasso’s echoorganized by the Picasso Museum Mlaga and Picasso 1906: the great transformation at the Reina Sofa National Art Center Museum, they can be visited until March 2024.

FUENTE: Europa Press