Bram Inscore, BTS composer, commits suicide at 41

The music world mourns the death of one of its own. The composer and musician Bram Inscore, known for his work with artists and groups such as Troye Sivan, Beck, Thurston Moore or BTS, has committed suicide at the age of 41 in his home in San Francisco, California, after a tough battle against depression that had been dragging on for several years. His family has announced the death of the producer through a statement to which he has had access Variety.

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Bram Inscore, who ended his life after a tough battle with depression. Bram was a musician’s musician, producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, lending his talents to artists such as Beck, Troye Sivan and BTS. Selfless as a human being and generous as a collaborator, he ingeniously served music, but never his own ego.. Deep compassion and acerbic wit were embedded in everything he did, though he never sought praise or approval. He was truly a unique spirit and although his soul left his body, it would live forever in his music.

Quin era Bram Inscore

Bram Inscoreborn in San Francisco, enjoyed a unique talent, which made him leave the University to do musical tours with artists like Beck or Charlotte Gainsbourg. Composition was one of his great strengths and he launched himself on the market with his first album, BRAMwhich will be released in 2009. This work opened the doors for him to work with great faces in the world of music.

The composer was one of the great people responsible for Beck winning a Grammy Award in the album of the year category thanks to Morning Phase. Her star appearance was with BTSone of the best-known groups in South Korea, for the composition of Louder than Bombs. He also composed soundtracks for films and television shows.