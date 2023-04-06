Algeria weather forecast for April 6: cloudy skies and strong winds in several southern wilayas

Since the beginning of April, several meteorological phenomena have affected different regions of the country, such as rain, thunderstorms and strong winds. In this article, discover the weather forecast for this Thursday, April 6, 2023.

In a special weather report (BMS), the ONM placed several wilayas in the south of the country on “orange” vigilance. According to this alert, “strong winds will blow, sometimes in gusts with frequent sand heaves greatly reducing visibility, in the wilayas of Béchar, Béni Abbes, Timimoun, the South of El Bayadh, Ghardaia, El Menia and Ouargla. “.

The validity of this BMS extends from yesterday afternoon until today, Thursday April 6, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. It should also be noted that the direction of the winds is from East to North-East and that their speed is around 60/70 km/h, sometimes reaching or exceeding 80 km/h.

In addition, Météo Algérie has also placed the wilayas of In Salah, Adrar, Naama, Touggourt and El Oued in yellow vigilance “wind of sand”, and in yellow vigilance “violent wind” the wilayas of Chlef, Mostaganem, Oran, Ain Témouchent and Tlemcen. In addition, the ONM has placed the wilayas of Tindouf and Béni Abbes on yellow alert for “rain and storm”.

Weather forecast: what will the weather be like this Thursday?

The weather forecast for this Thursday, April 6, 2023 predicts “a sky often cloudy to locally cloudy over the western regions of the country, especially in the interior and the highlands”. In addition, the ONM indicated that “a clear to partially cloudy sky, becoming more and more cloudy over the Center from the end of the afternoon will cover the Center and East regions of the country”.

At the level of the Saharan regions, Météo Algérie has forecast “an often cloudy to locally cloudy sky with some stormy rains over the South-West”, and this, specifying that “the rains will be locally quite marked over the Bécharois”.

In addition, the ONM indicated that “clear to partly cloudy skies will cover Central Sahara, North Sahara and the Oases”, noting that “skies will become cloudy over Central Sahara and North Saharah in the late afternoon. midday, with some stormy rains, reaching the oases in the evening. Moreover, “the latter will locally mark the North Sahara and the Central Sahara”, underlined the same source.

Finally, it should be noted that “an often cloudy to locally cloudy sky will extend from the extreme south towards Hoggar/Tassili, then over the Eastern Sahara from the afternoon”.

Weather point: what about the temperatures?

As for maximum temperatures, the services of the ONM have indicated that they will oscillate today between 16 and 25 ° C in the interior regions, between 14 and 27 ° C in the interior regions and between 18 and 39 °C in the Saharan regions of the country.

Thus, Météo Algérie has forecast 16°C in Jijel, 17°C in Skikda, 18°C ​​in Annaba, 21°C in Algiers and 24°C in Oran. This Thursday, the mercury will reach 17°C in Batna, 18°C ​​in Sétif, 21°C in Médea and Tiaret and 27°C in Relizane. Finally, the temperature will reach 26°C in El Menia, 35°C in In Salah and 36°C in Illizi.