The controversy influencers social networks, yeri mua, is embroiled in a new controversy involving a beloved Mexican singer. The Veracruz woman makes it clear that it rains on her, well, she barely gets out of a fight and soon gets into another mess.

It turns out that this Wednesday, April 5, the content creator announced that she received a lawsuit from lawyers for the “Mariposa de Barrio”, Jenni Rivera. “I just received today from my lawyers a demand“, he exposed through a video shared on TikTok.

“I did not know that I had to request a permit to be able to characterize myself as a celebrity and well, right now I feel disturbed, because they sued me for copyright by Jenni Rivera,” she said. Yeri Mua added that the reason was that he “looked so much like Jenni Rivera” that the law fell on him.

Yeri Mua is sued by Jenni Rivera’s lawyers

Jenni Rivera’s lawyers sue Yeri Mua for plagiarism.



According to what was said by Yeri Mua, was sued for having used the image of the “Diva de la Banda” during a live broadcast, as well as for the great resemblance she achieved by dressing as the Mexican regional singer.

“I was shocked, right now I owe Jenni Rivera millions of dollars for having recreated her and especially as I dressed up, I put on a dress that she had worn, which was very similar, and they took it as plagiarism,” stressed the influencer.

The young woman who dressed up as Jenni Rivera but ended up looking like Annabelle also assured that she would never recreate a celebrity again, because she is afraid that more lawsuits will come to her and she will end up in prison.

It should be noted that the dress worn by the Veracruz woman was very similar to those worn by Jenni Rivera. She also wore a wig, flower, and butterfly earrings. On Instagram, Yeri is seen dressed as the vocalist accompanied by the text: “Yeri Rivera and up the old borrachaaaas”.

It may interest you: When and at what time is the premiere of the video of Naim Darrechi with Yeri Mua?

How old is Yeri Mua?

Jenni Rivera’s lawyers sue Yeri Mua for plagiarism.



Yeri Mua was born on December 17, 2001., so now he is 21 years old. You may not know but it was in 2018 when the influencer debuted as a content creator on social networks by sharing videos of makeup tutorials, beauty tips and vlogs of her daily life. Today she is one of the most popular influencers on Facebook.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!