Algeria weather: what are the forecasts for this Wednesday, March 15?

The hot weather will still persist in the extreme south of the country this Wednesday, March 15. In the north, spring weather continues with cloudless blue skies and mild temperatures. Discover the weather forecast in Algeria for today!

For this Wednesday, March 15, 2023, the National Office of Meteorology (ONM) announced that “a generally clear sky will cover all the northern regions of the country”. Thus, the good weather will still be there today, with a soft and bright sun.

Regarding the Saharan regions, the services of Météo Algérie have forecast “a partially cloudy sky over the south-west and from the extreme south towards Hoggar/Tassili”. While “a generally clear sky will mark the other regions of the great south of Algeria”, specified the same source.

Weather report: what about the temperatures forecast for this Wednesday?

In addition, the ONM has indicated that the maximum temperatures forecast for March 15, 2023 will vary between 18 and 27°C in the coastal regions, between 15 and 28°C in the interior regions and between 23 and 39°C in the Saharan regions. . Slightly lower than the previous two days, temperatures remain relatively warm in the south.

Moreover, Météo Algérie has forecast 18°C ​​in El Tarf, 19°C in Tébessa, 20°C in Béjaia, Mila and Tipaza, 21°C in Tenes and Bouira. According to the services of the ONM, the mercury will show 25°C in Saida, 26°C in El Oued, 27°C in Tlemcen, 29°C in Bechar and 36°C in Adrar.

In relation to the state of the sea, Météo Algérie has again placed the central and eastern coastal strip of the country, from the capital Algiers to El Kala, on yellow alert for “dangerous waves”.