Pitbull owners pay a fine of 10 thousand 374 pesos

Juarez City.- A total of 10,374 pesos was the fine that the Municipal Ecology Department applied to the owners of the two pit bulls that attacked and killed another canine in the Los Nogales subdivision, according to what was reported in a statement.

The director of Ecology, César Díaz Gutiérrez, said that the animals were sheltered in the Municipality’s Pet Rescue and Adoption facilities (RAMM), later they were picked up by their owners, who were penalized with 50 UMAS (Unit of Measurement and Update), 10 thousand 374 pesos.

Díaz said that according to the protocol in these cases, different corporations intervene, to protect animal welfare, for which elements of the Secretary of Municipal and State Public Security came, as well as RAMM personnel to be able to secure the two dogs with help from their owners.

He indicated that the dead dog was taken to the amphitheater of the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ), where they are in charge of carrying out the necropsy, which is delivered to the State Attorney General’s Office, if the owner decides to file a complaint.