Video: Student beats her 14-year-old classmate to death

State of Mexico.- A 14-year-old girl who was brutally beaten by a schoolmate died of a head injury.

It is about Norma Lizbeth, who suffered bullying in high school; Now her relatives are asking for justice.

The video of the fight was broadcast on social networks; Norma Lizbeth’s relatives denounced that the young woman had already alerted at home and with some teachers from her school about the physical and verbal attacks that she received from several of her classmates in the classroom.

The relatives demanded the intervention of the authorities of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) and the State Ministry of Education to investigate and clarify the facts.

What is known about the case of Norma Lizbeth

It was February 21 when another minor summoned Norma Lizbeth to fight, before entering classes in the afternoon shift of the Official Secondary School 0518 Annex to the Normal located in Teotihuacán.

Norma Lizbeth went to the site to try to end bullying, where she was beaten from the beginning by the other young woman. Dozens of youngsters witnessed the lawsuit but did not stop it.

Neighbors attend to Norma Lizbeth

Norma Lizbeth was assisted by some neighbors who helped her clean the blood that was coming out of her nose. Later Civil Protection paramedics arrived.

They took an X-ray that revealed that he had a fractured nose, reports a public meter note.

And that after being taken to the school management, it was defined that each person would pay their medical expenses.

The note indicates that Alma Delia Ramos Pérez, Norma Lizbeth’s older sister, accused the school director because she minimized the bullying she had suffered for a long time.

Died days from trauma

Norma Lizbeth stayed at home to recover from the injuries she suffered, but over the weekend she began to feel bad, she became nauseated and fainted several times, until in one of those trances she no longer woke up.

The death certificate established that the reason for his death was head trauma.