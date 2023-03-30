Algerian cuisine: Dana Hallani, daughter of Assi Hallani, honors chorba frik

Haute in color, flavors and originality, Algerian cuisine has been awarded many times. If it is so successful internationally, it is because our cuisine stands out as much among Arab peoples as it does in the kitchens of great European chefs.

The traditional chorba freaka preparation rooted in the Algiers heritage, is making a lot of noise at the moment. After having conquered the British ambassador, now Lebanese chef Dana Heardaughter of singer Assi Hearhighlights the Algerian recipe in a video.

If it is unanimous in Algeria, la chorba freak got a lot of followers also outside the borders. In a video posted on her Instagram account, Dana Hearrenowned chef, gave pride of place to our grandmothers’ soup. Dana is the daughter of the famous Lebanese singer Assi Hearshe is a specialist in fine gastronomy. She is a graduate of the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu cooking school in Paris. Hear puts his talent at the service of the most prestigious restaurants in the French capital, like the Auberge Nicholas flamel et you Restaurant Alan Gee.

Dana is a modern gastronomy enthusiast who has not escaped the complexity of Algerian cuisine. Thus, the latter performs a vegan version (without meat) chorba freak which she shares with her subscribers. A beautiful tribute to Algerian culture which has earned it many positive comments, the majority advocating the diversity and taste of local cuisine.

The ambassador UK test and approve the chorba freak and the building stretch Algerian

If it has reached the kitchens of the great restaurants of France, la chorba freak Algerian also won the hearts of our English friends. UK Ambassador to Algeria Sharon Wardletried a bowl of chorba freak accompanied by a ” building stretch ” a few days ago. An association that she describes as “delicious”, not forgetting to thank her Algerian colleagues for the invitation.



