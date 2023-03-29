IMSS warehouses full of medicines were set on fire in Coahuila

A fire consumed the interior of the Social Security warehouses that contained medicines that would be distributed in the state of Coahuila

A fire was recorded inside the warehouses of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in arteaga, Coahuila. Said space, which also had administrative offices, contained various shipments of medicines destined for beneficiaries.

It may interest you: TEPJF endorsed the use of electronic ballot boxes for the elections in the State of Mexico and Coahuila

The incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) on Tuesday, March 28. The property is located on Jesús Valdés Sánchez Boulevard, at the junction with the Óscar Flores Tapias bypass, near the municipality of saltillo.

Personnel from the Arteaga Fire Department, as well as from neighboring municipalities, such as Saltillo and Ramos Arizpe, appeared at the scene. The authorities informed that at the moment the causes of the fire are unknown. Only one injured worker is reported, with second-degree burns on his arms and back, who was transferred to an ISSSTE hospital to receive medical attention.

Fire in IMSS warehouses in Coahuila (capture/Twitter/@azucenau)

Information in development…