“Alibi.com 2” becomes Philippe Lacheau’s biggest success at the cinema

With more than 3.6 million admissions, the new film of the “Bande à Fifi” is the troupe’s biggest success since its debut.

Six weeks after its release, Alibi.com 2 continues to fill the room. Philippe Lacheau’s new comedy has just exceeded the 3.6 million admissions mark, thus becoming the biggest cinema success of the films of the “Bande à Fifi”. A score previously held by the first Alibi.com (3,603,775 admissions in 2017).

“Philippe Lacheau and his band were at the UGC in Parly 2 tonight to celebrate with the public the now 3.6 million admissions toAlibi.com 2. Tonight we exceed the score of the 1st Alibi. Magic… and it’s not over!!!”, welcomed on Twitter Jean-Baptiste DaviStudio Canal’s sales manager.

The exact entries for the film have yet to be revealed. With this success, Philippe Lacheau confirms his popularity. Alibi.com 2 is his sixth film as a director and his sixth film in a row to exceed the symbolic milestone of one million admissions. His previous films totaled 12.4 million spectators in theaters.

Reunion in October

In Alibi.com 2, Greg (Philippe Lacheau) is getting ready to marry Flo (Élodie Fontan). He has to introduce her to his family, but between a crooked father and a mother who is a former glamor film actress, he calls on his former accomplices for an ultimate alibi and to find more presentable fake parents…

Tarek Boudali, Julien Arruti, Didier Bourdon and Nathalie Baye are in the cast. Gérard Jugnot and Arielle Dombasle were chosen to play Greg’s parents. The “Bande à Fifi” will meet again on October 25 for 3 days maxan action comedy partly filmed in Mexico.