Amazon starts warning when product is returned frequently

Amazon is warning its customers about products that are returned frequently. The information came through the site “The Information”, where it is said that a “card” is now appearing in the advertisement of products that are returned frequently by buyers. The company’s goal is to encourage consumers to check the reviews of the products they are interested in before purchasing them, thus reducing the chance of returning an item due to some mistake in the description or poor quality of what is being sold.

Frequently Returned Products on Amazon Get Alert in Your Ads

Frequently returned products on Amazon are displaying a warning within the for-sale ad on the company’s website. Source: Oficina da Net

Today Amazon gives customers the ability to return new and unused items up to 30 days after purchase. Generally, the return process is free of charge, unless the product is characterized as “non-refundable”. However, if you choose to return something you bought, you may have a bad experience, as you can discover things about the purchased product only after opening it and in this case, there is not always a way to exchange or return it for a refund. Now, with the notice informing when an advertised item suffers from frequent returns, it is expected that there will be less unpleasantness in the purchases.

According to “The Information”, not all products have the frequent return notice. It is also said that you may need to log in to the Amazon website to view constant bounce notifications.



Product ad on Amazon containing a ‘frequently returned item’ notice. Source: TheInformation

An Amazon spokesperson told The Information team:

We are currently showing return rate information on some product detail pages to help our customers make more informed purchasing decisions.

This new information about returns is starting to be implemented soon after the number of units sold of a product appears.

Release and availability

The frequent return notice may not appear outside the US as Amazon has not confirmed this information. However, it is believed that the company will roll out the feature to more countries, given the benefit it can bring to the company’s customers.