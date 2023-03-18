America will have two total eclipses of the Sun in 2023 and 2024 like the one in this image: When and where will they be seen?

A solar eclipse ranks among the most impressive visual spectacles that can be record on earth. The conjunction of the massive star with our natural satellite causes us to go from day to night and back to daylight in just a few minutes.

Those who have the chance to experience it with their own eyes are facing a unique opportunity, because it takes decades to re-register on the same site.

The north of our continent, in the regions where Mexico and the United Statesyou will have the possibility of two total eclipses of the Sun: one will be in this 2023 and the other in 2024. Therefore, we are going to detail the areas and dates in which this wonderful stellar event will occur.

NASA publishes a map in which it explains that the 48 states of the USA and part of Canada will have at least a partial eclipse. But the North American south together with the Mexican north will be the lucky ones with a total eclipse.

Anyone in the path of the annular eclipse, from Oregon to Texas, will have a chance to view the annular eclipse if the sky is clear. Anyone in the path of the total eclipse, from Texas to Maine, will have a chance to view the total eclipse, weather permitting, the officials said. NASA official site.

Near the border between Nevada and Utah in the north and between San Antonio and Corpus Christi, Texas, in the south. For the total eclipse track, you can find labels near Presque Isle, Maine, in the north, and between the 2:20 pm and 2:25 pm CST ovals in Mexico in the south.

The eclipses will be on October 14, 2023 and on April 8, 2024.