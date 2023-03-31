American journalist arrested in Russia: Washington denounces a “ridiculous” espionage accusation

Russian security services announced on Thursday that Evan Gershkovich had been arrested in Yekaterinburg, in the Urals, on suspicion of “espionage”, an unprecedented case in the recent history of the country.

Washington said it was “extremely concerned” Thursday by the arrest of an American journalist in Russia, calling Moscow’s espionage accusation “ridiculous”.

“We are extremely concerned by the high-profile arrest of an American journalist,” US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken said in a statement, referring to the daily reporter. Wall Street Journal.

“The espionage charge is ridiculous,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

“Unacceptable”

The State Department said it had contacted Russia to obtain consular access to the detained journalist and the White House said it was in contact with his family.

Joe Biden has been informed of the situation, said John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, during a press briefing.

“The fact that the Russian government is targeting American citizens is unacceptable,” added Karine Jean-Pierre in a separate statement, in turn condemning Gershkovich’s arrest in “the strongest terms”.

This arrest comes in a context of increased repression in Russia against the press since the offensive against Ukraine, which has greatly strained relations between Moscow and Washington.

Several Americans are already detained in Russia, one of whom, Paul Whelan, is serving a 16-year prison sentence for “espionage” in a case that the person concerned and Washington consider fabricated. The former soldier was arrested in 2018 and negotiations have been underway for several years to have him released.

The latest exchange between Moscow and Washington took place in December, when Russia handed over American basketball player Brittney Griner, detained on drug charges, in exchange for the release of arms dealer Victor Bout, incarcerated in the United States.