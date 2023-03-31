Report: Bundeswehr has already spent money on spare parts

The Bundeswehr has probably already exhausted the budget for spare parts. Now the cash register is to be replenished from other areas.

The Bundeswehr apparently has no more money for spare parts. The reason: The budget, which was intended for the entire year, was used up in March. This is reported by the “Business Insider”. According to the Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Use, five billion euros were used to purchase spare parts in the household.

As early as March 6, the office is said to have reported to the Ministry of Defense that there were no more funds. Large equipment, clothing and ammunition accounted for the lion’s share of the expenses. The ministry referred to the “business insider” on national security interests and did not want to give any information. Apparently, according to information that has not yet been officially confirmed, there should now be a redistribution. According to a spokeswoman, they want to use the flexibility that the budgetary legislature allows.