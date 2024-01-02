American pediatricians vs Cuban pediatricians according to actor Yaniel Castillo

The actor Yaniel Castillo has done one of his again occurrences for social networks; This time he took advantage of his experience in fatherhood to make a comparison between American pediatricians and Cuban pediatricians.

With a very funny video, Yaniel staged what the two pediatricians’ examination of a month-old baby is like, and the model was precisely his daughter, who was born last August.

First it was the turn of the American pediatrician who, with all the kindness and sweetness in the world, examined the little girl without barely touching her.

“Let’s see the eyes. The girl is perfect. She is four months old, when she reaches six months, you give her a little bit of food,” Yaniel is heard saying, playing a very calm, serene, measured doctor who speaks very softly.

The Cuban pediatrician, however, is very different in Yaniel’s opinion, starting with the way he speaks and behaves: “Mommy that girl is in size. That girl is four months old, and you put your malanga puree, sugar water in her.”

But the supposed indications did not stop there. “Lie down on the floor, put your hands on the floor and put them over your mouth.”he told the baby.

“The girl has nothing, mommy,” he added as he grabbed the little girl by one leg and one arm to turn her around without much consideration.

“Give me five. Oh no, she’s four months old. Stop the drooling that you are ready to kill someone. Upstairs you have nothing,” he is heard saying at the end of the video.

Many of his followers found the sketch super funny and agreed that they prefer the clarity of Cuban doctors when treating children.

“Children today are raised very well, those from Cuba, from the moment they are born, we give them whatever there is and they are born with iron health”; “Now she is ready for a congrí”; “With four months I even give him rice, I give him everything. “Food doesn’t kill”; “She Up her with dirt on her face to raise her defenses”; “That is why Cubans are a strong race”; “If the Cuban doctor says that the girl is in size, it is her because she is,” some wrote in the comments.