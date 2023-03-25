An icon of Mexican television says Goodbye, see you soon Chabelo

Chabelo’s name will go down in history.

Several generations of Mexican families enjoyed every Sunday morning of “En Familia con Chabelo”who over time became the friend of all children.

Xavier López “Chabelo”, considered a Mexican television iconwas on the air with his program “En Familia con Chabelo” from 1968 to 2015. Throughout his career he accompanied stars such as Chespirito, Viruta and Capulina, “Loco” Valdés, among many characters from the golden age of cinema national.

Many generations lived the adventures of his films like that of “Pepito and Chabelo Against the Monsters” filmed in the caves of Cacahuamilpa in the state of Guerrero. That eternal child who made generations live between games and the emotions of winning or losing everything in the cataphyxia.

His “En Familia con Chabelo” program, in which he held contests in which you could win everything from furniture, appliances, toys and even money. This program that became one of the favorites of Mexican television.

They were more than 45 years in which his character captivated the hearts of thousands of Mexican children, those eternal rows at the Televisa facilities to spend a simple time of fun and illusion with the eternal child. His success was such that in 2012 he was recognized with a Guinness Record as the child driver with the longest career.

Xavier López “Chabelo” was born on February 17, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. His first appearance in his box was with Ramiro Gamboa, better known as “Tío Gamboín”, in the “Carrusel Musical” program. While His last program was on December 20, 2015 On the Televisa San Ángel forums, today, March 25, 2023, Chabelo, the eternal child, will remain as a memory in the hearts of Mexican families.

Merca 2.0 shares you a memory of what many grandparents, parents and grandchildren will keep in our hearts forever.