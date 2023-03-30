An “increasingly addictive” Myke Towers navigates his most personal adventure

Bogotá, Mar 30 (EFE).- With 23 songs and several collaborations of the highest level, the Puerto Rican Myke Towers assures that he has returned to the music scene in style and reminds his followers that “Life is one” in his most personal musical adventure yet.

Last Friday his work came out and the artist says in an interview with EFE that the sensations are good and that he has been reading the comments of the “fans”.

On his fourth studio album, Towers reached “a new level” of “refreshing” and “necessary” music and a new era begins.

He moves away from his more aggressive rap to play with new genres such as alternative pop, afrobeat and reggae. Towers becomes the captain of a ship in which he takes all of his followers to the next level.

“When an album comes out it’s like a stage in the life of the fans, their reaction is very different, each one has a favorite song,” he says, adding that he likes to see “how they see the songs differently.” shape how he writes or thinks them.

“Every time what they tell me is that I put something on the album, because every time it feels more addictive listening to it,” says Michael Anthony Torres Monge, Towers’ first name, with a laugh.

As for the album, “Life is one” that was made “for that very reason, for people who may not even know the music I make, but of the 23 (songs) at least one will captivate you, even if it is a person who has never heard the music we make”.

CONNECT WITH THE FANS

If there is something important to the artist, besides Puerto Rico, the island where he was born and became a star, it is his “fans”, who he thought of to launch this project.

“I made this album in order to sing them live, I always tried that each song, even if it is of spite or heartbreak, can have the energy to sing it on stage, and that with my fans we sing it in one voice,” he says .

On “my island, Puerto Rico, which inspires me a lot, we are people who are going through what is happening, we will always be happy,” he adds about the songs, which do not lack energy or good vibes.

“I hadn’t released a lot of music in a while, and at first I wanted to do it with just 15 songs, but I didn’t feel like I was covering everything I wanted to do,” so he finally did the same as on the previous album, which also had 23 songs, like a gift to his fans.

And he flirts: “Many super hard songs were left out, but time after time.”

But Towers, for the moment, is enjoying the sweetness of success and love after his new job, thanks to which he hopes to reunite with his followers on a tour that will take him through Latin America, the United States and Europe, for which for the moment there are no dates.

A REFERENCE

In the past three or four years, Towers has become one of the most in-demand rappers in the movement and in this project he has industry titans such as Arcángel, with whom he teamed up for the song “Don y Tego”, dedicated to Don Omar. and Tego Calderón, two referents of the urban genre.

Towers also entered reggae with the song “Flow Jamaica”, funk in “Sábado” and afrobeat in “Mundo Cruel”.

“Over time, thank God, I have earned the respect of many colleagues”, and “those who are on the album are a column, they are the history of the genre”, he says, although he assures that he did not want to “put a lot of collaboration into this disco” and that he has many artists left that he would like to collaborate with, especially from the new generation.

And it is that reggaeton in particular and Latin in general “we are stronger than ever”, adds the artist, who predicts that “many more years of music and new people will come who will be inspired”.

“We are reaching the ‘peak’ (to the summit) of the genre, we are still not even close,” he concludes.

Laia Mataix Gomez