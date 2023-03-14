Anatel publishes list of TV Boxes authorized for IPTV use in Brazil

Anatal, the National Telecommunications Agency, published last Monday (13) a list of TV Boxes authorized to operate in Brazil, enabling access to IPTV applications through the devices, including broadband transmission of linear or streaming. Homologation guarantees safety and compliance with the laws of the country.

The list comes in the wake of an effort by the agency to deactivate irregular devices in Brazil and ensure that the devices available at retailers are, in fact, reliable.