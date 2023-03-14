Anatel publishes list of TV Boxes authorized for IPTV use in Brazil

Anatal, the National Telecommunications Agency, published last Monday (13) a list of TV Boxes authorized to operate in Brazil, enabling access to IPTV applications through the devices, including broadband transmission of linear or streaming. Homologation guarantees safety and compliance with the laws of the country.
The list comes in the wake of an effort by the agency to deactivate irregular devices in Brazil and ensure that the devices available at retailers are, in fact, reliable.
The complete list can be seen below, with the name of the manufacturer and the name/model number:
- ALOYS INC.: Falcon Prime; Falcon Prime
- Amazon.com Services Inc.: L5B83H; E9L29Y; E4GE9R; P4C6EN; L5B83G; S3L46N
- Apple Inc.: A2737; A2843; A2169; A1842; A1625
- DMX., LLC: K140A1
- Elsys Equipamentos Eletrônicos Ltda: ETRI01
- Formovie (Chongqing) Innovative Technology Co.,Ltd: XMTYY02FMGL
- Google LLC: NC2-6A5; GZRNL; G454V; G9N9N;
- INTELBRAS S/A: IZY PLAY; Izy Play Full HD| Izy PlayStick; Izy Play 4K
- Kidasen Industria e Comercio de Antenas Ltda: STV 3000
- MULTILASER INDUSTRIAL LTDA.: DC400
- Proqualit Telecom Ltd.: PROSB-2008/2GB; PROSB-2000/OLE; PROSB-2016/2GB; PROSB-2000/2GB; PROSB-2000/2GB
- Proqualit Telecom Ltd.: PROSB3000/2GB; PROSB3000/16GB
- Roku Inc: 3930x
- Seiko Epson Corporation: STI6110-D101 (RoHS)
- Shenzhen Aike Weida Technology Co., Ltd.: DIG-6200; DIG-M5102; DIG-7021; CS-905W; MCD-121; TVB-916G; TVB-926D; TV3; MDTV-4K; ADS901
- Shenzhen B2GO Technology CO.,LTD: SAY
- SHENZHEN COSHIP ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.: N5366S; N8770H
- SHENZHEN EXCEL DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD: TX3 Mini
- Shenzhen Junuo Electronics Co., Ltd.: u3 mini; U2
- Shenzhen Oranth Technology Co., Ltd.: BMS-TX3MINI-A
- Shenzhen Uuvision Technology Co., Ltd: ADV-OTT01
- Signify China Investment CO,Ltd: Hue HDMI Sync Box
- START PLUS Ventures Limited: STBAND001
- Visiontec da Amazônia LTDA: VT7710; VT7728; VT7718
- Xiaomi Communications Co., Ltd.: MW50230; MB30380;
- ZTE Corporation: ZXV10 B866V2K + C2201
These devices are different from pirated devices because they do not promise, in the packaging, a wide variety of channels and content — that’s the great attraction of pirated devices.
The Anatal website can be used as a way to check the authenticity of the TV Box and carry out research based on the model identifications.