From Pixel 4a to Pixel 7 Pro: New practical Android features in March



Google recently introduced a number of new features to its Pixel family. Many adjustments in the March feature update are available from the Pixel 4a to the Pixel 7 Pro, but some innovations are reserved for the current models.





An automatic feature update for pixel smartphones is currently being initiated again. Like google im Post in support forum writes, on March 13th they started to provide the new functions for the first users. As usual, the full distribution of updates for Android and the affected Google apps will take “over the next few weeks,” according to the company.



Exchange of health data

For the entire Pixel family since the Pixel 4a model, Google has reorganized the sharing of health and fitness data. After the update, all data from compatible apps should be better networked via Health Connect in terms of data protection. In this way, Google creates a center for selecting the transfer of sensitive data.

Photo features even for the old ones

The much advertised magic eraser Magic Eraser is now also available for the older Pixel models up to generation 4a. After updating Google Photos, AI-supported objects can be removed from pictures with it. Also included is the camouflage function to adjust the brightness and color of certain parts of the image.

Better with Nest

Android smartphones are finally better connected to the company’s smart speakers. When a timer is set on a Nest speaker, the countdown will also appear in the notification bar on Pixel phones. When it expires, a push notification is sent, quick actions for deactivation or renewal are provided here.

Night vision for Pixel 6

For the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Google is providing an update for the Night Sight feature. This should allow photos to be captured much faster in particularly poor lighting conditions. New algorithms are used that make even better use of the tensor chip’s capabilities.

Multiple eSIMs for Pixel 7

For users of multiple cell phone providers, Google delivers the promised improved support of dual SIM. After the update, it will be possible, among other things, to activate two eSIMs at the same time.

Telephone functions only in English for the time being

Two other features will be rolled out to all devices starting with the Pixel 4a, but are only available in English for now. With automated telephone systems, Direct My Call can display the answers before they are spoken. Another function allows you to receive a message from your smartphone when the caller is available after a hotline queue.

