5 great Netflix cooking series that will make your mouth water

Cooking is an art that involves much more than simply following a recipe. It’s about passion, creativity and dedication to creating delicious dishes that appeal to everyone. If you are a cooking enthusiast and looking for inspiration, or simply love looking at new recipes and cooking, these series are great choices. Netflix has a variety of cooking series ranging from exciting food competitions to fascinating documentaries that explore the history and cultures behind food. In this post, Oficina da Net selected 5 of the best cooking series on Netflix that will make your mouth water and inspire you to try new dishes in the kitchen. Take the controller and make the list of ingredients.

Chef’s Table (2019) Chef’s Table (2019) “Chef’s Table” is a Netflix documentary series that features renowned chefs from around the world and explores their unique culinary stories, techniques and philosophies. Each episode focuses on a different chef and follows his journey from childhood to the top of the culinary world. The series was created by David Gelb and is produced by the same team responsible for the acclaimed documentary “Jiro Dreams of Sushi”. “Chef’s Table” offers a fascinating insight into the world of haute cuisine, highlighting the creativity and passion of the chefs, as well as the complexity of the dishes and ingredients they use. The series was well received by critics and is considered one of the best cooking shows available on Netflix.

The Chef Show (2019)

The Chef Show (2019) “The Chef Show” is a Netflix original television series released in 2019. It is hosted by actor and director Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi. The series is a continuation of the film “Chef” (2014), which was also directed by and starred Favreau. In each episode, Favreau and Choi invite a special guest to cook and talk about gastronomy, cooking and food culture. Guests include celebrity chefs, celebrities and other artists. The series has a relaxed and informal tone, and episodes are filmed in a variety of locations, including restaurants, movie studios and home kitchens. Episodes cover a wide variety of dishes and cooking techniques, from traditional dishes to modern and experimental recipes. Some episodes explore regional cuisine, while others focus on specific dishes or ingredients. The series also includes useful tips and tricks for cooking at home, as well as information about the history and culture of food.

Street Food: Latin America (2020)

Street Food: Latin America (2020) “Street Food: Latin America” ​​is a Netflix original documentary series that highlights the culture and flavors of street food in several Latin American countries. Each episode features a different country, exploring the stories and culinary techniques of local chefs and street vendors who prepare traditional and innovative dishes for their customers. The episodes also highlight the challenges and difficulties faced by street vendors, as well as the importance of street food in the local culture and economy. Throughout the series, you’ll delve into the street food scene in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and other Latin American countries, discovering the secrets behind dishes like tacos, ceviche, empanadas, arepas and more.

Cooked (2016)

Cooked (2016) “Cooked” is a Netflix documentary series based on the book of the same name by renowned food writer and activist Michael Pollan. The series explores the history and culture of cooking and food, using food as a lens to understand society and humanity. The series is divided into four episodes, each focused on one of the natural elements: fire, water, air and earth. Each episode examines the importance of these elements in food preparation and how they influence food cultures around the world. In addition, the series also explores the impact of the industrialization of food and modern cuisine, as well as the implications for health and the environment. Michael Pollan takes a critical and reflective approach to our relationship with food, offering a deeper perspective on the importance of cooking in our lives and in society at large. With beautiful imagery and an engaging narrative, “Cooked” offers a fascinating and uplifting look at the history of food and cooking, and provides inspiration for those who want to reconnect with the food they eat and the culinary traditions that surround them.