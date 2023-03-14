EA has released one of the biggest updates to The Sims 4

Now finally has the mentioned the baby update has been released and it is certainly not a small update that they are offering. Not only have we got a new “life stage” in the game that now increases the number of days your Sim can live, but also a stage where you can more actively play with your Sim’s baby. In addition to that, they have also added a lot of basic furniture linked to the new life stage and also updated some expansions so that they can fulfill the requirements that the base game has regarding infants/babies, an example is that “Knifty knitting” now gives the possibility to knit bodysuits which also suits the new age. They have added furniture that the children can grow with, which is inspired by furniture that can be bought today for children.

New interactions have been added between the older children and the babies, which previously was not possible, they can also be influenced by each other, so if you have more than one baby and one of them cries, they can all start crying because they feel that the others are sad. We also have improved interaction between adults and the youngest babies where they are now no longer forced to put the baby down between each interaction.