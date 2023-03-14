Dragon Ball Z: Videl returns as the Great Saiyaman 2 in this wonderful cosplay

Videl is not the best warrior of Dragon Ball Z, GT lo Superbut his power is quite interesting compared to the rest of the humans. It’s not like she alone is going to defeat a villain like Cell or Majin Buu. But she, too, is not an ordinary person who is going to dedicate herself to simply being a housewife.

We thought for a moment that she had been relegated to that role of mother, after marrying Gohan and having Pan. Fortunately we realized that in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero He teaches combat classes for ordinary humans.

However, this doesn’t seem like enough for Videl. Before meeting Gohan, she fought crime in the city where she lived and after learning to fly, she began to take care of her identity as the Great Saiyaman 2, in the company of her husband.

It is a role that fits perfectly to the daughter of Mister Satan. The warrior learned to dodge bullets and with more intense training, like the one Gohan or any other member of the Z Fighters can teach her, she would be able to reach an extraordinary level.

Videl as Great Saiyaman 2 returns in this cosplay

Although it is most likely that we will never see her in this role again, both in the manga and in the anime, it does not mean that fans are going to let her die. Spaghetti Code rescues a cosplay made by a model that the people of Devian Art identify as Tarta0823 (by her username on the site).

Every detail of the costume, including the costume, was represented in this cosplay work that we share with you below.