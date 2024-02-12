Ancelotti does not lose sleep over Bellingham’s loss against Leipzig

LEIPZIG.- Carlo Ancelotti considers that the Real Madrid has shown that he can survive without the injured Jude Bellingham, who will miss the match against Leipzig on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Madrid will face the first leg in Germany with a midfield reduced by the absence of the English international after suffering a sprained left ankle in the 4-0 victory against Girona in the Spanish League at the weekend.

The meringues have not given any deadlines for Bellingham’s return, but Ancelotti confirmed that he will not play against Leipzig.

“We never think about those who are not there because I think it is fairer to think about those who are there. We have to think that Bellingham is not there, but without him we have won four games out of four and that means that those who have replaced him in these games have done very well,” Ancelotti said. “Obviously, Bellingham is a very important player… .but this has been an opportunity to be more motivated.”

Carlo Ancelotti (7).jpg Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti during a press conference in the Spanish capital, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

Brahim Díaz is expected to cover Bellingham’s absence, partnering Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga in midfield. Vinicius Júnior and Rodrygo will command the attack.

“Despite the absence of Bellingham, they have a strong forward line, and we cannot be focused on one player in particular,” said Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi. “We know about Madrid’s individual quality. Vinicius Júnior had a fantastic game this weekend. There is also Rodrygo, we can name each one. “They have a lot of quality in the midfield.”

Bellingham scored two goals against Girona to take his total in all competitions this season to 20. But he had to come off at half-time due to the ankle injury.

Ancelotti is still without several of his central defenders due to injuries, such as David Alaba, Éder Militão and Antonio Rüdiger. It is taken for granted that midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni will return to the central position alongside Nacho Fernández. Another option would be to turn to Dani Carvajal in the position.

Spanish press reported that the club bus was involved in a non-serious traffic accident in Germany on Monday. It was indicated that Madrid had to travel by land from another city in Germany due to a strike at Leipzig airport.

The victory against Girona left Madrid with a five-point advantage over the Catalan club in the Spanish League.

Ancelotti takes them on the right path:

Those led by Ancelotti have won four of their last five league games, and the only setback was the 1-1 draw against Atlético de Madrid after conceding a goal in stoppage time.

“We reached this point in the season well and also with all the difficulties we have had we have been able thanks to the character, the quality of the players to achieve the best level,” said Ancelotti.

Kroos, for his part, left the door open on Monday for his return to the Germany team to compete in the European Championship this summer.

“I’m thinking about it, there is the possibility,” he said. “But I don’t know yet, we’ll see.”

Source: AP