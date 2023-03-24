And then Merz talks about the “not unsympathetic” Habeck

“I actually don’t find him unsympathetic at all,” said Merz on Friday at a discussion round of the editorial network Germany “RND on site” in Rostock.

“That’s a different type of politician that we haven’t had in Germany before. There’s this nice word, ‘You can watch him think,'” said the Union faction leader about the Vice Chancellor. He doesn’t think that’s bad at all. He appreciates Habeck for his “really great commitment to the matter”, which he even shares. “We only disagree on the instruments,” added Merz.

Merz Habeck first praises – then Scholz gets rid of his fat

The CDU leader spoke more distantly about Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He is very introverted – “He prefers to be alone, difficult to access,” said Merz about Scholz.

“Even after long conversations, you basically hardly know what we actually talked about?” said the CDU leader. “We have a professional relationship in dealing with each other and it doesn’t have to be more,” emphasized Merz.