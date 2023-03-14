Andrea Legarreta has Covid-19

After publicly meeting Erik Rubín on the Hoy program after their separation, Andrea Legarreta has confirmed that she contracted covid-19 again.

Through a video in the Instagram stories, the driver shared the test that indicates positive for the coronavirus along with the text “Again?, nooo”.

This is not the first time Andrea has tested positive for covid-19. In 2020, her discomfort was somewhat more serious due to pneumonia that led her to be admitted to the hospital.

“I don’t have anything serious, I’m not delicate, I’m just watching how this pneumonia develops, and what they don’t want is for it to be risky. They’re giving me the drugs intravenously, I don’t have oxygen,” he shared at the time.

Andrea Legarreta and her family have been in the public spotlight since last month when she announced her separation from singer Erik Rubín, with whom she was married for 22 years.

Their departure has been surrounded by various rumors about infidelity and new partners, however, they have denied it and insist that the decision to no longer be together was made out of respect and love.