Anthony Doerr and Fernanda Melchor finalists for the Dublin Literary Prize

ANDAmong the 70 authors from 31 countries that were part of the long list of candidates for the Dublin International Literary Prize 2023, chosen by 84 libraries around the world, included the names of the Portuguese woman of Angolan origin Yara Monteiro, with “Essa dama bate bué” , and the Brazilian Luiz Ruffato, with “O Verão Tardo”.

The organization announced today the list of finalists, which includes four women (one Mexican, one Croatian, one German and one Canadian-Vietnamese) and two men (both North Americans).

“Paradais” by Mexican author Fernanda Melchor, translated into English by Sophie Hughes, is one of the finalists for this award, having already been a candidate for the International Booker Prize.

With her previous novel, “Temporada de hurricanes”, published in Portugal since the beginning of the year by Elsinore, Fernanda Melchor was also among the finalists for the Dublin and Booker International awards.

“Cloud Cuckoo Land”, by the North American Anthony Doerr, which was published in Portugal by Presença in 2021, with the title “A city in the clouds”, is another of the finalists for the Dublin Literary Prize, which is also competing for the North American American Percival Everett, with the novel “The trees”.

Canadian-Vietnamese author Kim Thúy competes with the work “Em”, translated from French by Sheila Fischman, Croatian Ivana Sajko is a finalist with “Love novel”, translated by Mima Simic, and German Katja Oskamp is nominated with “Marzahn, Mon Amour”, translated by Jo Heinrich.

The prize winner will be revealed on May 25th.

Among the first nominees for the prize that were also left behind, and that were published in Portugal, were “A Estrela da Morning”, by Karl Ove Knausgard, “A anomalous”, by Hervé Le Tellier, “Grande Hotel Europa ” by Ilja Leonard Pfeijffer, “Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towels, “The Island of the Missing Trees” by Elif Shafak, “Little Things Like These” by Claire Keegan, “Sea of ​​Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel, and “Crossroads” by Jonathan Franzen.

The Dublin Literary Prize is organized by the municipality of the capital of Ireland and managed by the public libraries of the city, with a monetary value of 100 thousand euros, to be delivered in full to the author of the winning work, if it is written in English, or, in the case of translation, to be divided between the writer and translator, in the amounts of 75 thousand euros and 25 thousand euros, respectively.

The novel “The art of loosing”, by French author Alice Zeniter, was the winner of the 2022 Dublin Literary Prize.

