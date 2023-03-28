Subsidy for heating oil: A mistake in the application can have fatal consequences

Berlin.

In contrast to gas or electricity, the subsidy for heating oil and pellets does not come automatically. Affected people have to take action themselves.

Consumers with oil heating can also apply for a subsidy for their heating costs

However, you have to keep a few things in mind

If you go wrong, you can lose a lot of money

The mild temperatures in winter 2022/23 were and will continue to be a blessing for many consumers with regard to the heating costs. The energy and price crisis in the course of the fighting in Ukraine is still a dominant topic and will continue to accompany people in 2023. The traffic light coalition initiated several relief measures in 2022. These include, for example, the electricity and gas price brake or the state subsidy for heating oil and pellets in the period from January 1st to December 1st.

Also read: Subsidy for heating oil and pellets – federal and state governments agree

Subsidy for heating oil and pellets: Check these specifications – otherwise you will get nothing

The advantage for electricity and gas customers: the price brake comes automatically – as a person affected, you do not have to react. It looks completely different for owners of an oil or pellet heating system. The subsidy for heating oil or pellets must be applied for. That means: If you don’t take action, you’ll get nothing. The same applies if important evidence is missing or the requirements for relief are not met. This is another reason why it can make sense to start asking yourself whether you can Claim on the grant has – to employ.













Basically it should be noted: The grant for energy sources that are not connected to the grid such as heating oil, pellets and liquid gas, payments will only be made retrospectively in 2023 for the period from January 1 to December 1, 2022. Anyone who has ordered later or is only now ordering the heating oil or pellets no longer has a claim. And anyone who has made a purchase during the period mentioned must also meet certain requirements and provide proof of this. The requirements are:





Heating oil and pellets: Apply for a subsidy – these requirements are fixed

The heating costs must have at least doubled compared to the previous year

The affidavit on the correctness of the fuel bill must be available

An application for relief must be submitted to the respective federal state

The subsidy must amount to at least 100 euros per household – otherwise you get nothing

It should also be noted that the Upper limit for the subsidy is 2,000 euros per household. That means: More than the 2,000 euros per household are not paid out – even if someone should have paid more for heating oil and pellets. Conversely, there is a lower limit of 100 euros per household that must be reached in order to get the help at all, reports the consumer portal “CHIP 365”. Also, not all of the additional costs will be reimbursed.

The state reimburses only 80 percent of what goes beyond doubling. In residential buildings with several parties, the landlord or landlords are responsible for handling the discharge responsible. reports of “Stuttgarter Zeitung” According to this, the landlord must assure and formally declare that he will pass on the subsidy for the pellet and heating oil prices to his tenants. The federal states are responsible for the processing of the relief and the payment. The federal government will bear the total costs of 1.8 billion euros.

Anyone who ordered heating oil or pellets between January 1st and December 1st, 2022 can hope for a subsidy. Photo: Kerstin Kokoska / FUNKE Photo Services

Subsidy for heating oil and pellets: note the formalities – otherwise there is no money

So far only the vertices known for the subsidy for heating oil, pellets and liquid gas. “Important details are missing,” says Oliver Klapschus from “HeizOel24” in an interview with our editors. Only when details such as the payment process and the application process have been worked out can one say more about it, explains the expert. But one thing is certain: as a consumer, you should stay on the ball as long as you meet the requirements for the subsidy for heating oil and pellets.

What is certain is that those affected will have to take action in any case in order to get the money. If you make a mistake or forget something, in the worst case you will get nothing. The affidavit on the correctness of the fuel bill or the application for the subsidy are safe in any case – under certain circumstances country level more formalities. It is also unclear how much time the application and the final payment will take – there is no specific timetable.

Pellets and heating oil subsidy only for 2022 – how it should continue in 2023

But there is also good news: Compared to autumn 2022, heating oil prices are at a low level and experts are optimistic in forecasts for 2023, what the future price development concerns. The situation is similar with wood and pellets. “There will be no dumping prices like before the price and energy crisis,” explained Martin Bentele from the German Energy Wood and Pellet Association (DEPV) at the end of 2022 in an interview with our editors.

Bentele’s pellet price forecast for 2023: “I assume that the price will level off between 400 and 500 euros per tonne.” As of January 3, a tonne of pellets costs 495 euros, which is already within the stated range. In principle, however, it is worthwhile to inquire about subsidies and relief from the state, independently of the subsidy for heating oil and pellets. Because even those who are not entitled to the help may be able to benefit from another subsidy for their heating in 2023.

WAZ newsletter: Register now for free! The daily newsletter – now with all important updates about the war in Ukraine.





Going out tips and news from the scene in the Revier: Register here for the free WAZ Gastro newsletter!





More articles from this category can be found here: Life



