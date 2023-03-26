Death of Nicholas Lloyd Webber, composer and son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, at the age of 43

Andrew Lloyd Webber announced the death of his son on Saturday from stomach cancer he had been battling for 18 months.

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, died on Saturday in the south of England from stomach cancer at the age of 43. The British composer, behind cult musicals such as Cats et The Phantom of the Operaannounced it himself on Twitter.

“I am devastated to have to announce that my beloved son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital,” he wrote. “His whole family is reunited and we are all totally lost.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber, 75, posted a video on Thursday to give an update on his son’s condition, suffering from pneumonia “due to his dreadful cancer”. “We take him to a palliative care center,” he said in particular.

18 months of struggle

Born in 1979, Nicholas Lloyd Webber had also embraced a musical career, working as a composer and producer. As reported Sky Newshe worked for the production and staged a musical version of the Little Prince on the planks.

His lu producer cap earned a Grammy Award nomination in 2022: he contributed to the record of his father’s latest production, Bad Cinderella, nominated in the Best Musical Album category that year. His cancer had been diagnosed 18 months ago.

He was the second of two children Andrew Lloyd Webber had during his first marriage. The composer remarried twice and had three additional children with his third partner.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is one of the few artists to achieve EGOT status, garnering Emmy Awards (one trophy), Grammy Awards (three), Oscars (one) and Tony Awards (six). King Charles III asked him to write a title for his coronation.