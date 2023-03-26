‘Creed III’ actor Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge

The 33-year-old actor, also seen in the latest “Ant-Man”, is accused of violence by a 30-year-old woman. He was briefly taken into custody on Saturday.

American actor Jonathan Majors, currently starring in Creed III et Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniawas arrested on Saturday in New York on charges of assaulting, strangling and stalking a 30-year-old woman in connection with a domestic dispute, according to the American press agency Associated Press.

The actor defended himself from the facts of which he is accused through his spokesperson. The American agency reports that the police intervened in an apartment in Chelsea, a district of Manhattan, after receiving an emergency call at the end of the morning.

“The victim told police she was assaulted,” NYPD said in a statement. “Officers took the 33-year-old man into custody without incident.”

The actor denies these accusations

“The victim had minor head and neck injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition,” the statement added. Associated Press specifies that the actor was released from police custody on Saturday evening.

“He did nothing wrong,” said his spokesperson in an email sent to the news agency. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing up this matter.”

After a low-key start to his career, Jonathan Majors has established himself as one of the new faces of Hollywood in recent years. Besides the two blockbusters Creed III et Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumaniawe have seen it since 2020 in the movies Da 5 Bloods: Blood Brothers de Spike Lee, The Harder They Fall by Jeymes Samuel or the HBO series Lovecraft Country.