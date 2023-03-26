US actor Jonathan Majors arrested

tz stars

Split

Jonathan Majors is considered a rising star in Hollywood. © Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

Was the Hollywood star violent? At least that’s what the police and a female victim accused him of. All the details of the incident.

New York – US actor Jonathan Majors (“Creed III – Rocky’s Legacy”) was arrested last night (local time) for a domestic dispute, according to US media. The 33-year-old is accused of assault, harassment and strangulation, several US media wrote, citing the police.

The victim was a 30-year-old woman who was taken to hospital with minor head and neck injuries. Majors “did nothing wrong,” said the actor’s manager, Carrie Gordon, according to US media. She reportedly agreed to investigate the matter.

Shortly before midnight there was an emergency call from an apartment in the Chelsea district of New York, the reports said. Officers then drove to the apartment, where the woman reported that she had been attacked. Majors was arrested without incident. He was no longer in police custody that night, the broadcaster CNN wrote, citing the police.

Majors is considered a rising star in Hollywood. He is one of the main actors in the boxing drama “Creed III”, which hit cinemas in early March. He also recently played the supervillain Kang in the Marvel film Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania. dpa