Eurovision star tour: dates, where the concerts will be and how to buy tickets

He Eurovisin Festival joins the touring fever, and for the first time in its history, different artists from this great event will go on a world tour with the aim of bringing the greatest live music show like ever to its viewers and fans.

A show produced by Eurodrama Entertainment, under its own Eurovision brand, which this Wednesday was presented in Madrid, at a press conference at the Ocean Drive Hotel, in the Plaza de Pera, next to the Teatro Real, where representatives such as Rosa Lopez (who represented Spain in 2002) and Destiny (they represented Malta in 2021)

Where to spend the tour?

The first stop of the tour will be Madrid, who will experience this show on October 25. Two days later, on October 27, he arrives at Stockholm. Looking ahead to the month of November they have a multitude of stops, passing through London (November 7), Warsaw (November 10), and making the leap to Oceana, to Australiawith concerts in Brisbane (November 13), Melbourne (November 15), and Sydney (November 17). A very special tour that will close in Amsterdamon January 12, 2025. In addition, they have indicated that new dates and locations will be released.

The artists

For such a special show, Eurovision will count on faces more than recognized in the world for their grand tour and who know what it is to shine on the Eurovision stage, such as Rosa Lpez, The Roop, Senhit, Destiny, Nicki French, Linda Martin, Jalisse, Suzy, Sunstroke Project y Emmelie de Forest.

And, although they have expressed that the cast is closed for all citiesin each of them a special guide will be made depending on the place where they are.

Regarding tickets, these go on sale starting next Wednesday, March 6, although the pre-sale has opened this same Wednesday. Some entries that are divided into different categories, general tickets, which give access to the general track; those that will allow fans to be in the front row; and meet & greet ticketswhich will allow anyone who buys it to meet the artists before the concert.

Prices and where to buy tickets

Now, for all these entries, the organization wants to reach more people, placing prices between 25 euros, the cheapest, up to 105 euros, these being the most expensive, and those belonging to the meet & greet. A series of tickets that can be purchased through the website Dice.