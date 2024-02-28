Ibai Llanos confesses that he has refused to go to El Hormiguero: It gives me respect

River Llanos He is undoubtedly one of the great sensations on the Internet, and one of the most beloved celebrities in Spain. But, despite her great fame, she is a reserved person, who she does not want to show off. He already demonstrated it in the interview he gave to Jordi vole in Lo de vole. A program that I did agree to go to, while has rejected others like El Hormiguero.

Pablo Motos’s program is always the most watched in prime-time. There is almost no one who resists coming as a guest, least of all the Basque streamer, among others. This is what he himself confessed during one of his live shows on Twitch, first assuring that I could have gone several times.

Ibai has pointed out that the main reason why he has not visited the set of El Hormiguero is because he lives in Barcelona, ​​and the studios where the program is recorded are in Madrid: The issue is that, being in Madrid, I’m lazy.. But, in addition, he has explained that it gives him a certain fear: El Hormiguero scares me, it gives me respect that we are doing an experiment with Trancas y Barrancas that involves running on a treadmill.

Ibai confesses that he could have gone to El Hormiguero on several occasions but he is scared. It gives me a little respect that we do an experiment with Trancas y Barrancas that is running on a treadmill. pic.twitter.com/6F81mRU4BD — Terreno Viral (@terrenoviral) February 27, 2024

A few words with which the content creator seems unconvinced to go to the program presented by Pablo Motos, which leads in audiences every night and from Monday to Thursday.

Ibai’s short-term plans

Meanwhile, Ibai Llanos continues working on different plans, such as preparing The Evening of the Yearwhich last year became one of the most media events in Spain, managing to sell out the almost 60,000 seats at the Cvitas Metropolitano in less than an hour since the tickets went out.

A goal that the streamer seeks to surpass this year, which in the coming days will provide more information regarding this great show, even dreaming that the stage chosen for it will be the new Santiago Bernabu.