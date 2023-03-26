Pension reform: Laure Calamy denounces the “rollback” of an “inaudible” reform

Guest of the program “Quelle époque!” Saturday evening, the French actress expressed her anger at what she describes as “political will”.

As opposition to pension reform continues to gain momentum, Laure Calamy adds her voice to those of the demonstrators. Saturday night guest on the show What an era!the actress Caesarized for her role in Antoinette in the Cevennes expressed her anger at the “forced passage of 49.3” which she considers “unbearable”, but especially against the postponement of the retirement age to 64, “a step back (…) absolutely inaudible.”

“Solutions have been proposed,” she said. “For example, equal pay between men and women would be 6 billion (in savings). There are solutions”.

The one who co-signed a forum against this reform this week in Releasealongside 300 personalities like Audrey Fleurot or Jonathan Cohen, denounces “a political will”: “There is no deficit, as we are told all the time (…) All the money from our taxes is for that, for us to be an exemplary country. Yes, in other countries there is no social security: well, let’s be a model, damn it!”, she exclaimed, before to recover by triggering the laughter of the public.

“We can see how much these are lies”

“It’s something that characterizes what we envied France,” she then recalled. “It’s the social model that was created at the end of the war, in a ruined country. So when they make comparisons to us (saying): ‘Today there are more people retired (than ‘assets)'”

“When you look at it, you can see how much of a lie they are,” she finally accuses. “We want to privatize health, we want people to pay to have mutual insurance.”

Revealed to the general public with the series Ten percent, Laure Calamy has since pursued her film career with a string of critical successes. We recently saw her in annie anger by Blandine Lenoir, and she will soon be appearing in Good behaviorblack comedy by Jonathan Barré.

Last week, Patrick Bruel held a similar speech on the same set: facing Léa Salamé, the actor and singer denounced the “offense” of 49.3.