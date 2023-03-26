John Malkovich felt pandemic was ‘time for hysteria’

tz stars

John Malkovich, actor from the USA, launched a sweeping attack on politics, the media and science. © Jens Kalaene/dpa

For Malkovich there have only been losers in the past Corona years. He has long since written off politics in the USA. What is his criticism of it?

Munich – The American actor John Malkovich thinks about the time of the corona pandemic with negative feelings. “I don’t know if we’re ready to look back,” said the 69-year-old in an interview with the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”.

“It may not have been a glorious time for science and governments, but it was a splendid time for hysteria. It was also not a media glory time, not a media glory time at all. And it was a bad time for the people who were being deprived of their freedom. Total mismanagement and chaos. A bad time all round.”

In the interview, Malkovich was also critical of political orders. For example, he does not vote because the system in the USA is “corrupt, pointless”. In response to the question of how people dealt with the impermanence of life, he said: “People need structure and something like order. But these social arrangements are not particularly satisfying for most of the planet’s inhabitants… It’s just difficult not to be disappointed.”

As an actor, Malkovich not only works in cinema films, but also repeatedly on theatrical stages and in other projects. He can currently be seen as a philosopher in Robert Schwentke’s “Seneca – Or: About the Birth of Earthquakes” in German cinemas. dpa