We take you to listen (before anyone else) to Depeche Mode’s new album ‘Memento Mori’!

It will be released next March 24. Memento Morithe tenth album by Depeche Modo that marks the return of the band after the death of Andrew Fletcher. This part, without a doubt, has raised expectations, especially among the most fans; however, and to be fair, this new album is expected because Depeche Mode is still one of the biggest and most influential bands in the industry.

The arrival of Memento Mori It is not the only surprise that the band has been working on, but a world tour that will pass through Mexico with several dates (oh yes) and in which we will be able to witness once again the enormous presence and genius of Martin Gore and Dave Gahan.

But to get to that, we must first listen to the record. And as in Sopitas.com we are huge fans of Depeche Mode and we are very excited Memento MoriWe want to invite you to an exclusive listening party to listen to the new complete album before anyone else. Here we tell you what’s up.

Martin Gore and Dave Gahan from Depeche Mode / Photo: Courtesy Sony

What should you do to go to the Depeche Mode listening party?

1. You must follow the social networks of Drowsy (Facebook, Twitter e Instagram) and of Sleepy FM (Facebook, Twitter e Instagram). INDISPENSABLE step!

2. You must be subscribed to the Sopitas.com newsletter. Here you can subscribe in case you are not yet. It is also a MUST HAVE!

3. Share this note on your Twitter account with the hashtag #DepecheModeXsleep and #MementoMori, specifying that you participate in this dynamic. Remember to have your public account, so we can check the post.

4. Answer the following questions:

5. In the following linkenter the answers of the questions, as well as the link of the tweet from step 3. We will also ask you for some information to be able to contact you in case you are a winner.

And that’s it! If you follow the steps correctly, you have a chance to participate to go to this super exclusive and anticipated listening party of Memento Mori by Depeche Mode. Are you ready to listen to this new material from one of the best bands in history?

Listening party for Depeche Mode’s ‘Memento Mori’ / Photo: Sopitas.com

IMPORTANT

– This dynamic is Only for adults.

– You must follow the social networks of Sopitas and SopitasFM, and subscribe to the Newsletter as we mentioned in the dynamics.

– When participating in this dynamic, You authorize to be subscribed to our Newsletter.

– This dynamic begins on monday march 20 and ends the Tuesday March 21 at noon.

– The place where the listening party will take place is in Mexico City, so that you take it into account when participating.

-Considers that The listening party will take place in the afternoon/evening of Wednesday, March 22. For you to consider the schedules.

– We will notify the winners via email with the instructions (date, time, location) to get to the listening party. We will also leave their names at the end of this note.

– We reserve the right not to take into account participants for suspicious and/or malicious practices.

