“Ten percent”: the series soon to be adapted into Spanish and partly directed by Eva Longoria

“Ten percent”, a French series with worldwide success, will try to conquer Latin America with a version in Spanish, produced and partly directed by actress Eva Longoria, the Mediawan group announced on Wednesday.

This adaptation is intended as “a new approach that retains the humor and satirical spirit that fans love”, said in a press release Mediawan, Elefantec Global and UnbeliEVAble Entertainment – company led by Eva Longoria.

The series, called “Call My Agent!” in English, enjoyed international success on the Netflix platform. His American adventure even earned him an award at the International Emmy Awards in 2021

It tells the adventures of a Parisian agency specializing in the management of the careers of movie stars, and features real celebrities, who play their own role with a lot of self-mockery, including Isabelle Huppert, Monica Bellucci, Jean Dujardin or Isabelle Adjani.

Its Spanish version, intended for Latin America, will notably be produced by Eva Longoria, an American actress of Mexican origin, known for her role in the “Desperate Housewives” series. She will also direct the first two episodes.

“Like so many people around the world, I have been a huge fan of the original series from its inception,” she said, as quoted in the statement.

“Ten Percent” has also recently been adapted in the UK and Italy.