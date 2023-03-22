Manouche Jazz Festival returns to Almada

O Manouche Jazz Festival returns this year to Almada after the success of the first edition in 2022.

Cine Incredible – Alma Danada will host five concerts between the 18th and 21st of May.

The cycle starts, on the 18th, with Miss Manouche. On the following day, the 19th, it will be the turn of the guitar duo Mano a Mano, by André and Bruno Santos; then follows the performance of Tchavolo Schmitt. On the 20th, Daniel John Martin & Romane will perform. And the cycle closes, on the 21st, with Manouche Station and Dança Blues & Swing Lisboa.

According to the statement to which Notícias ao Minuto had access, Jazz Manouche “emerges as a musical expression with the gypsy guitarist of Manouche ethnicity Django Reinhardt and the Quinteto do Hot Clube de França”.

“This quintet maintained its activity between the 1930s and 1950s in Europe, with Swing as its formal aesthetic but with the gypsy appropriation under the influence of Django. violin and double bass) and because the improvisation of Stéphane Grapelli and Django Reinhardt was highly creative and energetic”, it can be read.

On the 18th of May, the opening of the Festival, at 9 pm, is in charge of one of the most prestigious Portuguese groups and with more years of activity in Portugal playing this style of jazz, Miss Manouche.

On the 19th, at 9 pm, it is the turn of Mano a Mano, the brothers André and Bruno Santos, with several albums released in their own name and participation in various projects (Maria João, Carlos Bica, Rita Redshoes, Salvador Sobral, among others). .

Still on the 19th of May, at 10 pm, Charles “Tchavolo” Schmitt will take the stage at Cine Incrível.

On the 20th at 9pm it will be Daniel John Martin & Romane’s turn.

The Festival ends on the 21st of May with Manouche Station and the Blues & Swing Lisboa Dance School at 5pm. Formed in 2015 by João Novais, Estação Manouche becomes an obligatory stop to discover the eternal themes of the European Jazz repertoire.

“The Manouche Station reproduces the contagious sound of the 20s and 30s, paying homage to the legendary musicians of the Hot Club de France, Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli, portraying the bohemian spirit, glamor and fun that accompany this musical style”, it can be read- if in the note.

Accompanying this concert will be dancers from the Blues&Swing Lisboa dance school. At 4 pm there will be a dance class open to all the public who want to participate.

Tickets can be purchased at Seetickets or at the venue.

More info too here.

Program

18 May, 21h | Miss Manouche

19 May, 21h | one on one

19 May, 22h | Tchavolo Schmitt

20 May, 21h | Daniel John Martin & Romane

21 May, 5pm | Manouche Station and Blues & Swing Dance Lisbon – Free Admission

Open dance class – 4pm

Tickets: Daily – €15 | General pass: €30

