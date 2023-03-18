“Original Sin”: 5 special moments that were seen this week, from March 13 to 17

What happened this week in “Original sin”? Antena 3 broadcast a new batch of episodes, from March 13 to 17, of the Turkish soap opera that tells the story of the Yilmaz, Zeynep and Yildiz sisters, played by the actresses Sevda Erginci and Eda Ecewho are very different.

“Original sin”, originally titled “Yasak Elma”, premiered in Turkey in 2018 and has been broadcast in more than 70 countries, including several Latin American countries. It is an international success and Antena 3 has opted for it to continue with the boom in Turkish soap operas.

In this week’s chapters of “Original sin”, we have seen that Zeynep was devastated after Alihan decided to end the relationship. The young people gradually try to get over their break up and go their separate ways. This and other events occurred in the Turkish soap opera and here we will tell you in detail.

The actresses Sevda Erginci and Eda Ece are the protagonists of the soap opera “Original Sin” (Photo: Med Yapim)

5 IMPORTANT MOMENTS OF “ORIGINAL SIN” FROM MARCH 13 TO 17

1. Yildiz met the children of Halit

Because they have become engaged, Yildiz and Halit begin with all the formalities for the wedding and this implies the presentation to the families, so the businessman took his beloved to meet his children.

As was evident, the millionaire’s children do not agree, especially Zehra and Lila, who have shown their discomfort, but in the end they have no choice but to accept what their authoritarian father wants to do, since he is in love and determined to get marry.

Yildiz met Halit’s children in “Original Sin” (Photo: Med Yapim)

2. Yildiz and Halit got married

Finally, Yildiz married Halit. Her plan went as planned and she is now a woman with money to fulfill everything she once dreamed of. And it is that she is already married to the businessman.

The wedding was not as striking as one would have imagined, since only people very close to the couple attended. Of course, elegance and luxuries were not lacking, so every detail was well taken care of.

Yildiz and Halit got married in “Original Sin” (Photo: Med Yapim)

3. Yildiz starts wasting money

Now that she is Halit’s wife, Yildiz has the money she always wanted, so she takes the opportunity to buy all the clothes she wants, but not only for herself, but also for Zeynep and Sengül.

Yildiz has not wasted time with her husband’s money because that has always been her dream and now she has made it come true.

Yildiz starts wasting Halit’s money in “Original Sin” (Photo: Med Yapim)

4. Alihan’s surprise to Zeynep

Alihan surprised Zeynep with a nice gift. The businessman gives her a beautiful necklace with a butterfly. In this way, the man wants to thank his assistant for all the details that she is having with him.

Alihan does not care about the comments of others about his relationship with Zeynep, he wants to be close to her and he shows it with his details.

Alihan surprised Zeynep with a nice gift in “Original Sin” (Photo: Med Yapim)

5. Alihan ended his relationship with Zeynep

Alihan decided to end his relationship with Zeynep. The young man told her beloved that he had not acted with her as he really was. In this way, both go their separate ways.

Zeynep e was heartbroken after this. The young woman distanced herself from her ex-boyfriend and decided to leave work so as not to see him anymore.

Alihan ended his relationship with Zeynep in “Original Sin” (Photo: Med Yapim)

HOW TO SEE “ORIGINAL SIN”?

The Turkish soap opera “Original Sin” is broadcast from Monday to Friday on the Antena 3 signal at 5:30 p.m. After the end of “Tierra amarga”, this new production occupies the television slot until 7:00 p.m., according to the channel’s programming.

In addition to being broadcast on Antena 3, it is worth saying that you can also enjoy the programming through streaming. For this, you only have to be subscribed to the ATRESplayer Premium platform. As a user of the service, you will have access to the aired episodes of the TV series, exclusive previews and additional material from the famous Ottoman production.