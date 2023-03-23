“Friends” star Courteney Cox cleans her Hollywood star

tz stars

Courteney Cox was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in February. © Damian Dovarganes/AP/dpa

In the US cult series “Friends” Courteney Cox played a cook with a passion for cleaning. Now, Monica-style, the actress descended the Walk of Fame to polish her star plaque.

Los Angeles – “Friends” star Courteney Cox showed humor with a cleaning operation in Hollywood. At the end of February, the actress was immortalized on the famous “Walk of Fame” with a star plaque. On Wednesday she posted a funny video on Instagram in which she approaches the busy promenade with kitchen roll and a spray bottle and polishes the plaque.

In the video, set to Dolly Parton’s hit song “9 to 5,” she mock-seriously asks pedestrians not to step on her star. “Someone has to do it,” she titled the cleaning action. In the US cult series “Friends” (1994 to 2004) Cox played the cook Monica Geller, who was known as a fussy cleanliness freak.

Cox didn’t stop at her own plaque, she also polished the stars of fellow actresses Laura Dern, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. “Thanks for keeping us clean Court!!” Witherspoon commented on Instagram.

Cox was celebrated on February 27 with the 2750th star on the “Walk of Fame”. Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Laura Dern paid tribute to her as guest speakers. dpa