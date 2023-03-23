Keanu Reeves tells us about the weakness of the protagonist in ‘John Wick 4’

The Baba Yaga is back, and the threat she faces is greater than ever. He wants to get rid of the High Table, but the hunt will not stop and we will see what he has in store for the skilled assassin played by Keanu Reeves en John Wick 4which finally reaches theaters in Mexico.

We had the opportunity to talk with Keanu himself about this installment, about how despite his age, training to film action sequences continues to fascinate him… and above all, what the actor considers would be the great weakness of his character at this point in the story. Here we leave our conversation with Reeves.

Keanu Reeves returns for John Wick 4

John’s head has a price, but as the world’s deadliest assassins face him, he manages to survive in a criminal world that he wants to leave behind, but he just can’t. Thus, his biggest confrontation is coming with the High Table (or The High Table).

In John Wick 4we will see our protagonist discovering a way to destroy everything the High Table stands for as an organization in order to win their freedom. But along the way, he must face a new enemy, the alliances that he has all over the world.

Will he be able to defeat this organization once and for all? Hold on, the good stuff is coming and in the meantime, stop by and see the interview with Keanu Reeves that we leave you above for the premiere of John Wick.

Keanu Reeves a John Wick 4. Photo: Lionsgate

The world of John Wick will grow

As many already know, the franchise of John Wick is in plans to expand with a series called The Continentaland above all, the spin-off film Ballerina which will star Ana De Armas.

For the latter Keanu Reeves is already confirmed along with Ian McShane. Another name that is already known from the cast is that of Norman Reedus and it was also considered Lance Reddick… Unfortunately, the latter passed away a few days ago, so its appearance on the tape is uncertain.

We tell you everything we know about Ballerina here. Are you excited about the return of Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4 and his meeting with Ana De Armas in the next spin-off?

Ana De Armas will star in ‘Ballerina’, the John Wick spin-off.

