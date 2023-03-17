What happened to Sara Corrales in the face?

LSocial networks are usually the medium that brings celebrities closer to their fans. And it is that any publication they make is always transcendental for them and a clear example is Sarah Corraleswho has alarmed his community about something that went up.

All the more than 3 million followers of your instagram account They are used to the actress uploading her photos, stories, and videos boasting of her beauty and the results of the exercises she performs, but a few days ago that was different.

And it is that the actress shared a video in which she appears with her face with some burns, even reaching her chest area, unleashing some concern, but not for long, since everything has an explanation.

Sara Corrales is 37 years old and has more than 3 million followers on social networks (Photo: Sara Corrales / Instagram)

WHY DID SARA CORRALES HAVE A DISFIGURED FACE?

As we know, Sara Corrales was the villain in the telenovela “My way is to love you” and in the last chapters his character suffered a tragic fate burning in a fire and leaving many scars on his body.

That is why the 37-year-old Colombian was seen that way, with a disfigured face and damaged hair. It was all part of the story he was representing on screens.

In the video that Corrales shared, you can see how the makeup process was to achieve the desired appearance, which was with the entire face burned, as well as part of his torso and with the disappearance of some tattoos that he had on his skin as part of the character

THE FAREWELL OF SARA CORRALES TO “MI CAMINO IS TO LOVE YOU”

That same publication in which the transformation process in fast motion is appreciated also served for the artist to say goodbye to her soap opera character. “My way is to love you”.

Thus, in the description of the publication, she expressed her gratitude to all the people who trusted her to be part of the Mexican production, as well as her fans, who are with her in each of her experiences as an actress.

“This is how I close one more novel. As I always say: one more stripe to the tiger. There are already 35 acting projects in my life, the path traveled in this medium is already long. Thanks to all my followers who day after day fill me with love and admiration for my work. Thanks to Nicandro Díaz, Antonio Arvizu, the Las Estrellas channel and Univision for putting this unforgettable character in my hands, I enjoyed it 100% in every scene. And not to mention the thanks to my directors Alejandro Gamboa and Isaías Gómez for their continuous accompaniment in the evolution of ‘Curvita’s, to all my fellow actors who made the long days more fun, we were and will always be a beautiful family. To each and every one of those who were part of this great project: THANK YOU!”wrote the actress.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT SARA CORRALES

WHO IS SARA CORRALES?

Sara María Corrales Castillo is a Colombian actress, model and businesswoman. She was born in Medellín on December 27, 1985 and became known after integrating the first season of the Colombian reality show ‘Protagonistas de nuestra tele’ on RCN in 2010. Later her fame would grow from appearing in the telenovela ‘Todos quieren con Marilyn’ and then in the series ‘Neighbors’.