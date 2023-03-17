Hollywood star dies shortly before the release of his biggest film

tz stars

Actors Lance Reddick and Ian McShane on the set of the new John Wick film in 2023. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

Hollywood star Lance Reddick, known from the series “The Wire” and the film series “John Wick”, died suddenly on Friday – just a few days before the premiere of what is probably his greatest film.

Los Angeles – In the fourth Part of the thriller series “John Wick” Keanu Reeves as the title hero, dressed in black, fights against an international criminal organization around the world – he hunts through a desert on horseback and speeds through the streets of Paris in his car. Actors Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick and Ian McShane also return in John Wick: Chapter 4. Part four of the thriller “John Wick” could become one of the “defining action films” of our time, according to the film portal movie pilot writes that the first reviews of the strip have so far been outstanding. But Lance Reddick, who plays the hotel concierge Charon in the John Wick universe, will not see the premiere of what is probably his greatest film. The Hollywood star died unexpectedly in Los Angeles on Friday – just days before his film hits theaters on March 23.

Hollywood star Reddick died at his home in Los Angeles on Friday

At 1:30 p.m. local time (9:30 a.m. German time) on Friday (March 17) the police were called to the home of actor Lance Reddick in Los Angeles, US media reports. The musician and actor died of natural causes at the age of 60, his agent Mia Hansen told the AFP news agency on Friday. The exact cause of the sudden death was not initially mentioned. “Lance will be greatly missed,” Hansen said in a statement. “Please respect his family’s privacy at this time.” Reddick is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and a daughter and son.

Lance Reddick as Cedric Daniels in the US series The Wire (stock image). © Imago /Image courtesy Mary Evans Picture Library / Ronald Grant Archive / Mary Evans

These were the most famous roles played by Hollywood star Lance Reddick

Reddick was best known for two roles. He played Charon, the concierge at New York’s The Continental hotel, where assassins from all over the world stay. The actor, who was born in Maryland, Baltimore, USA, made his character Charon popular without much fuss. In one scene, John Wick even entrusted his beloved dog to the concierge.

However, Reddick received worldwide attention with a role as a police officer in his native city of Baltimore: As Lieutenant Cedric Daniels in the groundbreaking drama series “The Wire”, Reddick headed an investigative unit in the field of organized crime from 2002. In this role, Reddick showed his strong acting presence with a character that was inherently reserved, strictly professional, and a little demure. The actor had other appearances in the series Young Sheldon, Resident Evil, The Blacklist, Bosch, Castle, Fringe, Lost, CSI Miami and The West Wing.