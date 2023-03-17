Denzel Washington Negotiates Entering ‘Gladiator’ Sequel

Denzel Washington is in final talks to join the cast of the sequel to the 2001 Best Picture Oscar winner, Gladiator.

This could be Washington’s reunion with director Ridley Scott, with whom he worked on the hit crime drama American Gangster, Deadline reported.

The participation of Paul Mescal in this sequel had been confirmed in January, the participation of Barry Keoghan, both actors recently nominated for an Oscar, has also been announced.

The 2000 film Gladiator earned 12 Academy Award nominations, including lead Russell Crowe winning Best Actor for his portrayal of Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman soldier forced into slavery who vows revenge on Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix.

Mescal will play the son of Maximus’ lover, Lucilla, Lucius who is now an adult and remembers with great impression Maximus, who saved him and his mother from Commodus. Keoghan entered negotiations to play Emperor Geta. So far the possible role of Denzel Washington is under wraps.

The Paramount-directed film will be released in November 2024 and will be directed and produced by Scott alongside Michael Pruss through Scott Free, as well as Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher through Red Wagon Entertainment.

Executive producers are Walter Parkes and Laurie MacDonald. Also returning from the original film are cinematographer John Mathieson, production designer Arthur Max, and costume designer Janty Yates, Deadline reported.