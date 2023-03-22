Hospitalizan a Tekashi 6ix9ine

Once again Tekashi 6ix9ine is involved in a controversy, now he was attacked by a group of men inside a gym in Florida, for which he had to be hospitalized to treat his injuries.

Daniel Hernández, his real name, has cuts on his face and bruises, and was allegedly attacked while he was in the gym’s sauna, the lawyer reported.

“Tekashi was attacked in a gym sauna by three or four men who beat him, he tried to defend himself but failed,” he said.

The Palm Beach County office is already investigating the event, since the employees were the ones who gave the notice, since they saw how the attackers were running to flee.

“He had cuts on his face and bruises. Employees heard the altercation and the attackers fled. Police in South Florida were called and he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital,” it added.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has had problems with the law in recent years, in 2019 he was found guilty of extortion, possession of firearms and drug trafficking, for which he was sentenced to 5 years of probation and 300 hours of community service .