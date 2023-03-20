Anvisa defines which hair pomades can be sold | metropolises

A National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) defined, this Monday (3/20), the hair pomades that may return to the market. The list is made up of products with up to 20% concentration of Ceteareth-20, an emulsifying substance linked to a significant increase in the risk of blindness when used in high dosages.

The substance is widely used in cosmetic formulas to mix other ingredients. However, it was observed that the products with high concentration of Ceteareth-20 were the same ones that caused the serious ocular adverse effects in people.

Ointments for braiding, styling or fixing hair that were not included in the agency’s list continue to be sold suspended, considering the reports of serious adverse events related to ocular intoxication.

“Anvisa decided to keep off the market, as a precautionary measure, only the products that caused serious adverse events, in addition to those whose health regularization processes are in disagreement with current regulations and those that have a concentration of Ceteareth-20 ≥ 20%”, informs the agency.

investigation follows

According to Anvisa, the investigation into the products remains ongoing and, for the time being, only high dosages of Ceteareth-20 have been associated with intoxication.

“Therefore, as a precautionary measure, it was opportune to maintain the precautionary ban for products that are in this condition, allowing the return to the market of part of the products that have this substance below the 20% concentration in their formulas”, informs the agency.

Among the approximately 2,500 products initially regularized, only 930 will be able to return to the market at this first moment. A full list was updated on the Anvisa website.

Since the beginning of the year, Anvisa has already canceled the authorization of 635 products for reasons such as the use of unauthorized or out-of-limit ingredients, lack of a statement from the company’s technical manager and lack of documents on studies and tests requested.

eye poisoning

The suspension of the sale of hair pomades occurred after a series of complaints from consumers who used the pomades and suffered eye poisoning. The first cases were registered in January of this year. According to reports, the most severe irritations started after the product was mixed with sweat and water.

