Bivalent vaccine is applied to more than 4.1 million people

More than 4.1 million Brazilians have already gone to health centers to take a booster dose of bivalent vaccines against covid-19. This is what informs the latest balance of the Ministry of Health.

The information was forwarded to LocalizaSUS, which concentrates data sent by states and municipalities, since February 27, when the National Vaccination Movement was launched. LocalizaSUS is a platform of strategic health data distributed in several panels that helps in the elaboration of contextual analyzes used in the formulation of public policies and in the evaluation of specific interventions in the health area.

The immunizer was already available for seniors over 70 years old, immunocompromised people, employees and people living in long-term institutions, in addition to indigenous, riverside and quilombola people. This public is at greater risk of developing severe forms of the disease.

Advancement in vaccination

Vaccination also advances among traditional peoples and communities, who received almost 37,000 doses and indigenous peoples, with almost 16,000 doses of the medicine.

Now, priority groups that were not contemplated must be called by states and municipalities to receive the immunizer booster.

All covid-19 vaccines offered by the Unified Health System (SUS) are proven to be safe and protect against serious forms of the disease – which has killed almost 700,000 people in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

