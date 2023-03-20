German Pain and Palliative Care Day 2023: Prof. Dr. Giovanni Maio receives the German pain award

German Society for Pain Medicine eV

The German Society for Pain Medicine eV (DGS) and the German Pain League eV (DSL) have awarded the German Pain Prize 2023 to the philosopher and doctor Prof. Dr. Giovanni Maio, Freiburg. Maio researches the ethical limits of the economization and mechanization of medicine and emphasizes the importance of the individual life and medical history of patients.

With his plea for individualized medicine, Maio supports the main concern of the DGS: individualization instead of standardization. He emphasizes that medical action based solely on guidelines is not enough. Rather, knowledge of the individual history and a good doctor-patient relationship are the basis for effective therapy decisions, especially in the often long-term care of pain patients.

Diverse commitment to humane medicine

Whether as head of the Institute for Ethics and History of Medicine at the Albert-Ludwigs-Universität Freiburg, as a member of the board of directors of the Interdisciplinary Ethics Center Freiburg or as a member of the committee for ethical and medical-legal fundamental questions of the German Medical Association: Prof. Maio is involved on many levels for a medicine that combines science and interpersonal relationships, “an individualized medicine in which there is space for the personal and unique aspects of a life story and the social relationship,” emphasized Dr. medical Johannes Horlemann, President of the DGS, in his laudatory speech. This means that Maio’s voice has become an integral part of current health policy debates. “We have him to thank for the fact that, apart from medical guidelines and standardization processes in the healthcare system, medical activity was reduced to its actual content and task: caring and caring,” Horlemann and PD Dr. medical Michael Überall, President of the DSL, the choice of this year’s prizewinner.

The German Pain Prize – German advancement prize for pain research and pain medicine has been awarded every year since 1986 to personalities who have rendered outstanding services through scientific work on the diagnosis and therapy of acute and chronic pain conditions or who have made a decisive contribution to the understanding of the problem area of ​​pain and pain through their work or their public work of the affected patients have contributed. The scientific sponsor of the award is the German Society for Pain Medicine eV. The award is presented together with the German Pain League eV.

